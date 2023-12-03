The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar included, will face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Kopitar against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Anze Kopitar vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In nine of 20 games this season, Kopitar has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kopitar has a point in 15 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Kopitar has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 20 games played.

Kopitar's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 4 19 Points 7 10 Goals 0 9 Assists 7

