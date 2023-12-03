Will Anze Kopitar Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 3?
Will Anze Kopitar score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kopitar stats and insights
- In nine of 20 games this season, Kopitar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Kopitar has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- Kopitar averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kopitar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|15:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.