The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Andreas Englund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Andreas Englund score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Englund stats and insights

Englund has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Englund has no points on the power play.

Englund's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Englund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:09 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:50 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:53 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:05 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 9:43 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:07 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-0

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

