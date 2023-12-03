Should you wager on Alex Laferriere to score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Laferriere stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • Laferriere has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:24 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 5-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:26 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:29 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.