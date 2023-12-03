Adrian Kempe will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche face off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Looking to bet on Kempe's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Kempe has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

Kempe has a goal in eight of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kempe has a point in 13 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points seven times.

In nine of 20 games this season, Kempe has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Kempe goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Kempe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 4 20 Points 5 8 Goals 4 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.