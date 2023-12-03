When the Los Angeles Kings play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Adrian Kempe find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

In eight of 20 games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).

Kempe has picked up five assists on the power play.

Kempe averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:31 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:11 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:51 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:44 Away W 5-0

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

