The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

USC is 5-1 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Trojans are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 13th.

The 79.3 points per game the Trojans put up are 14.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.7).

USC has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Gonzaga is 5-0 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 237th.

The Bulldogs' 83.0 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 68.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.

Gonzaga is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively USC played better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.2 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in road games.

The Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.2.

At home, USC averaged 2.0 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (5.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (29.8%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 84.8.

The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 away.

Beyond the arc, Gonzaga made more treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.0%) than at home (37.1%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center 12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center 12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule