Can we expect Urho Vaakanainen scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through 18 games this season.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Vaakanainen has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 2 0 2 15:12 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:23 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 6-3

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

