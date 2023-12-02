The Anaheim Ducks, Troy Terry among them, face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Terry in that upcoming Ducks-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Troy Terry vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:08 per game on the ice, is -7.

In three of 23 games this year, Terry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Terry has a point in eight games this season (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 23 games played.

The implied probability that Terry goes over his points prop total is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Terry has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Terry Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 23 Games 4 13 Points 2 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

