Will Troy Terry Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 2?
Should you bet on Troy Terry to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Terry stats and insights
- In three of 23 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play, Terry has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Terry's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Terry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 4-1
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
