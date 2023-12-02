The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tristan Luneau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tristan Luneau score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Luneau stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Luneau scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Luneau has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Luneau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 19:08 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:48 Home L 4-3 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 2-1 10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 3-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

