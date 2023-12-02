The Los Angeles Lakers, Taurean Prince included, take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 133-110 loss to the Thunder, Prince tallied six points.

We're going to break down Prince's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.6 7.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.9 PRA -- 12.3 12.3 PR -- 10.8 10.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Prince's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 8.4% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

Prince is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Prince's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103.

Allowing 107.3 points per game, the Rockets are the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 22.9 assists per contest, the Rockets are the best squad in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Taurean Prince vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 24 2 4 2 0 0 0 11/8/2023 27 7 1 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.