On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Sam Carrick going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

  • Carrick has scored in three of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Carrick has no points on the power play.
  • Carrick's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:18 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:20 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 4-1

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

