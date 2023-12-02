Ryan Strome will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan Strome vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Strome has averaged 16:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In three of 22 games this year, Strome has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Strome has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 22 games this season, Strome has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Strome hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 22 Games 4 16 Points 1 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

