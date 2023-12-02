Can we anticipate Ryan Strome finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • Strome has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Strome has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Strome's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:02 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:35 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 15:49 Home W 4-1

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

