The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Radko Gudas score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gudas stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).

Gudas has zero points on the power play.

He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:32 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:03 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:18 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:18 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.