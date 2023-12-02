Can we anticipate Max Jones lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones has scored in two of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • Jones has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 13:03 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:10 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:35 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.