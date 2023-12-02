Can we anticipate Max Jones lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones has scored in two of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

Jones has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 13:03 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:10 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:35 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

