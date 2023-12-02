The Anaheim Ducks, including Mason McTavish, are in action Saturday versus the Colorado Avalanche at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on McTavish in the Ducks-Avalanche game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mason McTavish vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

McTavish has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 23 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 15 of 23 games this season, McTavish has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McTavish has an assist in nine of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 52.4% that McTavish goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

McTavish has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McTavish Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 23 Games 4 21 Points 1 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.