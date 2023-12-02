In the upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Leo Carlsson to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

Carlsson has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-4 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 3 3 0 20:44 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

