LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 30, James put up 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 133-110 loss against the Thunder.

In this article, we break down James' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.8 24.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.2 Assists 6.5 6.3 7.1 PRA -- 38.9 38.8 PR -- 32.6 31.7 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of James's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

LeBron James Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, James has made 9.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 21.2% of his team's total makes.

James is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have given up 107.3 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Rockets are 14th in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have conceded 22.9 per game, best in the league.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LeBron James vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 40 37 6 8 2 0 3 11/8/2023 27 18 6 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.