LeBron James NBA Player Preview vs. the Rockets - December 2
LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
In this article, we break down James' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|24.8
|24.5
|Rebounds
|7.5
|7.8
|7.2
|Assists
|6.5
|6.3
|7.1
|PRA
|--
|38.9
|38.8
|PR
|--
|32.6
|31.7
|3PM
|2.5
|2.3
|2.8
LeBron James Insights vs. the Rockets
- This season, James has made 9.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 21.2% of his team's total makes.
- James is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Rockets have given up 107.3 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Rockets are 14th in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Rockets have conceded 22.9 per game, best in the league.
- The Rockets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.
LeBron James vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/19/2023
|40
|37
|6
|8
|2
|0
|3
|11/8/2023
|27
|18
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
