When the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) and Houston Rockets (8-8) square off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, Anthony Davis and Alperen Sengun will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers dropped their most recent game to the Thunder, 133-110, on Thursday. Davis was their top scorer with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 31 14 2 2 0 0 LeBron James 21 12 6 1 1 4 D'Angelo Russell 16 3 10 1 0 2

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers for the season are 22.6 points, 3.3 assists and 12.4 boards per game, shooting 55.3% from the field.

LeBron James is averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 assists and 7.8 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell posts 17.6 points, 3.5 boards and 6.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Austin Reaves is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Christian Wood posts 7.3 points, 6.1 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 21.5 12.7 2.9 1.4 2.4 0 LeBron James 24.5 7.2 7.1 1.4 0.5 2.8 D'Angelo Russell 17.8 3.6 6.2 0.7 0.5 3 Austin Reaves 13.2 5.4 5.5 0.6 0.1 1.1 Christian Wood 7.2 6 0.7 0.1 0.5 0.3

