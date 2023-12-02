Anthony Davis and Alperen Sengun are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets meet at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (opening tip at 10:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 25.5 points prop bet over/under set for Davis on Saturday is 2.9 more than his scoring average on the season (22.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +134)

LeBron James is putting up 24.8 points per game, 0.3 more than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

James has picked up 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -154) 5.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 14.5-point over/under set for D'Angelo Russell on Saturday is 3.1 lower than his season scoring average of 17.6.

He has grabbed 3.5 boards per game, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Russell averages 6.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Russell, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130)

Saturday's over/under for Sengun is 20.5 points, 0.5 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 8.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Sengun averages 5.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -147) 8.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Fred VanVleet's 16.1 points per game average is 0.4 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

VanVleet's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

