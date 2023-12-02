How to Watch the Lakers vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (8-8) will try to end a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) on December 2, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info
|Lakers vs Rockets Injury Report
|Lakers vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Rockets Prediction
|Lakers vs Rockets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.
- The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.
- The Lakers record 5.5 more points per game (112.8) than the Rockets allow (107.3).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 107.3 points, it is 7-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 114.8 points per game, compared to 111.2 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, Los Angeles is surrendering 108 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.5.
- In home games, the Lakers are draining 0.2 fewer threes per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (10.1). However, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in away games (33.3%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Groin
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor/Hip
|Jaxson Hayes
|Questionable
|Elbow
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Nose
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.