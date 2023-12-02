The Houston Rockets (8-8) will try to end a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) on December 2, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Space City Home Network

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.

The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

The Lakers record 5.5 more points per game (112.8) than the Rockets allow (107.3).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 107.3 points, it is 7-3.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 114.8 points per game, compared to 111.2 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is surrendering 108 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.5.

In home games, the Lakers are draining 0.2 fewer threes per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (10.1). However, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

