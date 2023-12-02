Take a look at the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9), which currently has five players listed, as the Lakers ready for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (8-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Lakers lost their last matchup 133-110 against the Thunder on Thursday. In the loss, Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 31 points.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6 1 3 Cameron Reddish SF Out Groin 6.9 2.6 1.1 Jaxson Hayes C Out Elbow 3.3 1.6 0.4 Rui Hachimura PF Out Nose 11.8 3.8 1 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable (Knee), Fred VanVleet: Questionable (Thumb)

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

