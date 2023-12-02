The Houston Rockets (8-8) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) after losing seven straight road games. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -5.5 -

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Nine of Los Angeles' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).
  • The Lakers have an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won nine (75%) of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 0 0% 112.8 223.7 114.3 221.6 228.4
Rockets 0 0% 110.9 223.7 107.3 221.6 220.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed worse at home, covering three times in nine home games, and five times in 11 road games.
  • The Lakers put up 5.5 more points per game (112.8) than the Rockets allow (107.3).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 107.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 8-12 4-3 9-11
Rockets 12-4 4-1 6-10

Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Lakers Rockets
112.8
Points Scored (PG)
 110.9
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
6-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-2
7-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-4
114.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.3
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
5-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-1
8-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-3

