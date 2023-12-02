Lakers vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (8-8) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) after losing seven straight road games. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-5.5
|-
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Nine of Los Angeles' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).
- The Lakers have an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won nine (75%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info
Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|0
|0%
|112.8
|223.7
|114.3
|221.6
|228.4
|Rockets
|0
|0%
|110.9
|223.7
|107.3
|221.6
|220.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed worse at home, covering three times in nine home games, and five times in 11 road games.
- The Lakers put up 5.5 more points per game (112.8) than the Rockets allow (107.3).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 107.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|8-12
|4-3
|9-11
|Rockets
|12-4
|4-1
|6-10
Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Lakers
|Rockets
|112.8
|110.9
|18
|24
|6-4
|5-2
|7-3
|3-4
|114.3
|107.3
|18
|4
|5-5
|9-1
|8-2
|7-3
