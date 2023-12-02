The Houston Rockets (8-8) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) after losing seven straight road games. The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 -

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Nine of Los Angeles' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).

The Lakers have an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won nine (75%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 0 0% 112.8 223.7 114.3 221.6 228.4 Rockets 0 0% 110.9 223.7 107.3 221.6 220.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed worse at home, covering three times in nine home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Lakers put up 5.5 more points per game (112.8) than the Rockets allow (107.3).

When Los Angeles totals more than 107.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 8-12 4-3 9-11 Rockets 12-4 4-1 6-10

Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Lakers Rockets 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 6-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 7-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 114.3 Points Allowed (PG) 107.3 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 5-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-1 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

