Lakers vs. Rockets December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (6-5) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lakers vs. Rockets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games
- November 25 at the Cavaliers
- November 29 at the Pistons
- November 21 at home vs the Jazz
- November 27 at the 76ers
- November 30 at the Thunder
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12.0 boards per game.
- LeBron James puts up 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Taurean Prince puts up 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun puts up 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Rockets.
- On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are receiving 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.
- The Rockets are getting 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this year.
- Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Rockets
|111.9
|Points Avg.
|109.4
|113.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.7
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|33.8%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.