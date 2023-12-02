On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (6-5) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, Space City Home Network

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12.0 boards per game.

LeBron James puts up 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Taurean Prince puts up 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made treys per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Rockets.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Rockets are receiving 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.

The Rockets are getting 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this year.

Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Lakers vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Lakers Rockets 111.9 Points Avg. 109.4 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 105.7 48.6% Field Goal % 46.9% 33.8% Three Point % 36.7%

