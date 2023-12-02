The Houston Rockets (8-8) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to end a seven-game road slide when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Rockets 112 - Lakers 111

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 5.5)

Rockets (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.1)

Rockets (-0.1) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.6

The Rockets' .750 ATS win percentage (12-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .400 mark (8-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles (4-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Houston (4-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (80%).

Houston and its opponents have exceeded the total 37.5% of the time this season (six out of 16). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (nine out of 20).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Rockets are 5-8, while the Lakers are 9-3 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are scoring 112.8 points per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 114.3 points per contest (18th-ranked).

Los Angeles ranks 18th in the NBA with 43.9 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44.6 rebounds allowed per game.

The Lakers are delivering 26.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 14.6 turnovers per game, Los Angeles is 24th in the NBA. It forces 12.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

When it comes to threes, the Lakers are struggling, as they rank worst in the league in threes made (10.0 per game) and fourth-worst in three-point percentage (33.8%).

