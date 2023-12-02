On Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Houston Rockets (8-8) will look to break a seven-game road slide when visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9), airing at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Lakers have been outscored by 1.5 points per game (scoring 112.8 points per game to rank 18th in the league while allowing 114.3 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA) and have a -30 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets put up 110.9 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 107.3 per contest (fourth in NBA). They have a +58 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

These teams score 223.7 points per game between them, 2.2 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 221.6 combined points per game, 0.1 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.

Houston has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1000 - Rockets +30000 +8000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.