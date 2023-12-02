Will Jakob Silfverberg light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).

Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.

Silfverberg's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:17 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:00 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.