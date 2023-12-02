Will Jackson LaCombe Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 2?
In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jackson LaCombe to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
LaCombe stats and insights
- LaCombe is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- LaCombe has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
LaCombe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Home
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.