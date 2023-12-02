In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jackson LaCombe to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 22 games this season.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

LaCombe has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:30 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:16 Home L 6-3

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

