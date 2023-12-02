Saturday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) facing off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-61 victory for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on December 2.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 77-70 victory against Kansas State in their last outing on Sunday.

In their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 77-70 against Kansas State. The Falcons are coming off of a 68-66 win over Duquesne in their last game on Monday. Caitlin Clark's team-high 32 points paced the Hawkeyes in the victory. Lexi Fleming put up 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Falcons.

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 86, Bowling Green 61

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes beat the No. 9-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 80-76, on November 9, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26

100-62 over FGCU (No. 61) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 82) on November 19

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 87) on November 24

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' signature victory this season came against the Duquesne Dukes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 110) in our computer rankings. The Falcons took home the 68-66 win at home on November 27.

Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 110) on November 27

89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 113) on November 7

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 151) on November 23

59-38 over Mercer (No. 279) on November 22

73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 306) on November 18

Iowa Leaders

Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Bowling Green Leaders

Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23) Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61 FG%

8.7 PTS, 61 FG% Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game with a +201 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allow 65.1 per contest (206th in college basketball).

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons have a +21 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.3 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.8 per contest to rank 233rd in college basketball.

