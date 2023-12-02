Will Ilya Lyubushkin Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 2?
In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Ilya Lyubushkin to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lyubushkin stats and insights
- Lyubushkin is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).
- Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lyubushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.