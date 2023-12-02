Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Honda Center. Considering a bet on Vatrano in the Ducks-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Frank Vatrano vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano has averaged 18:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In nine of 23 games this year, Vatrano has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 14 of 23 games this year, Vatrano has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Vatrano has an assist in seven of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 52.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 23 Games 4 22 Points 5 14 Goals 5 8 Assists 0

