The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Frank Vatrano find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

  • In nine of 23 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:03 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 17:05 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:29 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 18:28 Home W 4-1

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

