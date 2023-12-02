Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Avalanche on December 2, 2023
Player prop betting options for Cale Makar, Frank Vatrano and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Vatrano's 14 goals and eight assists in 23 games for Anaheim add up to 22 total points on the season.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|8
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Mason McTavish is a top offensive contributor for Anaheim with 21 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 11 assists in 23 games.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|2
|1
|3
|4
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Ryan Strome has 16 points so far, including three goals and 13 assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Canucks
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Makar has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 34 points in 22 games.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Nathan MacKinnon has accumulated 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.