Player prop betting options for Cale Makar, Frank Vatrano and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Vatrano's 14 goals and eight assists in 23 games for Anaheim add up to 22 total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 28 0 1 1 8 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 1 1 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Mason McTavish is a top offensive contributor for Anaheim with 21 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 11 assists in 23 games.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 2 1 3 4

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Ryan Strome has 16 points so far, including three goals and 13 assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 26 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Nov. 24 0 1 1 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 22 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Makar has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 34 points in 22 games.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 1 1 2 3 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Nathan MacKinnon has accumulated 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 0 1 7 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 vs. Flames Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.