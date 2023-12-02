The Anaheim Ducks (9-14) will aim to stop an eight-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1) at home on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Ducks (+195) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won seven of the 19 games, or 36.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Anaheim has entered eight games this season as an underdog by +195 or more and is 2-6 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.9% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played 11 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Ducks vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 82 (2nd) Goals 63 (26th) 63 (10th) Goals Allowed 81 (27th) 19 (6th) Power Play Goals 15 (15th) 11 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks went 2-8-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 line versus the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over five times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging one fewer goal per game than their season game average of 7.5 goals.

The Ducks have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (63 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Ducks' 81 total goals conceded (3.5 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

They have a -18 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

