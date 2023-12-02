Ducks vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks (9-14) will aim to stop an eight-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1) at home on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-250)
|Ducks (+195)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have won seven of the 19 games, or 36.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Anaheim has entered eight games this season as an underdog by +195 or more and is 2-6 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.9% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has played 11 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|82 (2nd)
|Goals
|63 (26th)
|63 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|81 (27th)
|19 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (15th)
|11 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks went 2-8-0 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 line versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Anaheim has hit the over five times.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging one fewer goal per game than their season game average of 7.5 goals.
- The Ducks have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (63 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Ducks' 81 total goals conceded (3.5 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- They have a -18 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.