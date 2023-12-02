Ducks vs. Avalanche December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Among the top players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at Honda Center -- the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Avalanche's Cale Makar and the Ducks' Frank Vatrano.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-225)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ALT2,BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Ducks Players to Watch
- Vatrano has recorded 14 goals (0.6 per game) and put up eight assists (0.3 per game), averaging 3.7 shots per game and shooting 16.3%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 22 total points (one per game).
- With 21 total points (0.9 per game), including 10 goals and 11 assists through 23 games, Mason McTavish is crucial for Anaheim's offense.
- This season, Ryan Strome has three goals and 13 assists for Colorado.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a 5-4-0 record this season, with an .878 save percentage (58th in the league). In 9 games, he has 253 saves, and has given up 35 goals (4.3 goals against average).
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Makar has been a key contributor for Colorado this season, collecting 34 points in 22 games.
- Through 22 games, Nathan MacKinnon has scored eight goals and picked up 21 assists.
- Mikko Rantanen has posted 12 goals and 17 assists for Colorado.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-0. He has given up eight goals (2.35 goals against average) and racked up 91 saves.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|3rd
|3.73
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|27th
|9th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.52
|26th
|8th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.2
|25th
|6th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|22nd
|12th
|21.35%
|Power Play %
|20%
|16th
|5th
|87.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.85%
|19th
