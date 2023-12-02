Saturday's NHL lineup features an outing between the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1, -225 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Anaheim Ducks (9-14, +185 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Anaheim has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 14 of their 21 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Ducks have been an underdog in 19 games this season, with seven upset wins (36.8%).

Colorado is 4-1 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Anaheim is 3-6 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +185 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 6-3-1 6.4 4.2 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.2 2.8 11 25.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.4 2.3 4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.3 4 6 19.4% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.