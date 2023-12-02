The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, December 2, with the Ducks having dropped eight consecutive games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Ducks vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/15/2023 Avalanche Ducks 8-2 COL

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have conceded 81 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 63 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up four goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 23 14 8 22 7 15 40% Mason McTavish 23 10 11 21 7 7 56.6% Ryan Strome 22 3 13 16 11 12 37.8% Troy Terry 23 5 8 13 17 14 50% Pavel Mintyukov 23 1 11 12 9 6 -

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 63 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Avalanche's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 42 goals during that span.

Avalanche Key Players