How to Watch the Ducks vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, December 2, with the Ducks having dropped eight consecutive games.
Tune in to see the Avalanche and Ducks square off on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info
Ducks vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|Ducks
|8-2 COL
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have conceded 81 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 63 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up four goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|23
|14
|8
|22
|7
|15
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|23
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|56.6%
|Ryan Strome
|22
|3
|13
|16
|11
|12
|37.8%
|Troy Terry
|23
|5
|8
|13
|17
|14
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|23
|1
|11
|12
|9
|6
|-
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 63 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Avalanche's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 42 goals during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|22
|7
|27
|34
|13
|21
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|22
|8
|21
|29
|24
|11
|47%
|Mikko Rantanen
|22
|12
|17
|29
|11
|11
|54.5%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|22
|10
|11
|21
|9
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|22
|3
|9
|12
|15
|16
|-
