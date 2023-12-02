As they get ready to square off against the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1) on Saturday, December 2 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks (9-14) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Girard D Out Personal Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 63 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

Anaheim has given up 81 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 28th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -18, they are 29th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

They have the league's third-best goal differential at +19.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-225) Ducks (+185) 6.5

