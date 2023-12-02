D'Angelo Russell's Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 133-110 loss to the Thunder, Russell put up 16 points and 10 assists.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.6 17.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.5 3.6 Assists 5.5 6.6 6.2 PRA -- 27.7 27.6 PR -- 21.1 21.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 3.0



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Rockets

Russell is responsible for attempting 15.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.4 per game.

Russell is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Russell's Lakers average 103 possessions per game, most among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have given up 107.3 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

The Rockets concede 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have given up 22.9 per game, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are sixth in the NBA, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 24 4 5 2 1 0 3 11/8/2023 28 22 2 4 4 3 0

