Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. If you'd like to wager on Fowler's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:01 per game on the ice, is -12.

In two of 23 games this season, Fowler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Fowler has a point in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 23 games this season, Fowler has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Fowler hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Fowler having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 23 Games 4 11 Points 3 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

