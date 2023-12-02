Will Cam Fowler Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 2?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Cam Fowler a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Fowler stats and insights
- Fowler has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Fowler has picked up six assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Fowler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:14
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|29:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:28
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|22:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|23:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:10
|Home
|W 4-1
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
