The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brett Leason light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Leason stats and insights

  • Leason has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Leason has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:43 Home L 5-4
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 8-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:00 Home L 3-1
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:58 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.