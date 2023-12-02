SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 14 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all two games involving teams from the SoCon.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
