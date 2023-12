Big West teams will be on Saturday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the UCSB Gauchos squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Big West Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UCSB Gauchos at Nevada Wolf Pack 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 NSN (Live stream on Fubo) CSU Northridge Matadors at Sacramento State Hornets 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Denver Pioneers at UC Irvine Anteaters 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UCSD Tritons at Fresno State Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 -

