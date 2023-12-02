Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 2?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Benoit-Olivier Groulx a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Groulx stats and insights
- Groulx is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Groulx has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Groulx recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:17
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
