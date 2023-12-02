For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Benoit-Olivier Groulx a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx stats and insights

  • Groulx is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Groulx has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Groulx recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 5-2
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:19 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:17 Away W 3-2 OT

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

