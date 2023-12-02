The Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-14), who have dropped eight straight, on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

The Ducks have put up 23 goals in their past 10 outings, while allowing 40 goals. A total of 31 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in six power-play goals (19.4%). They are 2-8-0 over those contests.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey game.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have earned a record of 3-0-3 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 9-14.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-5-0) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in six games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all four games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Ducks have earned 18 points in their 12 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 2-5-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-7-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Ducks finished 7-4-0 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 3rd 3.73 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.52 26th 9th 32.2 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.3 Shots Allowed 31.6 22nd 12th 21.35% Power Play % 20% 16th 5th 87.21% Penalty Kill % 78.85% 19th

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

