Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will match up versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 133-110 loss to the Thunder (his last action) Davis posted 31 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

In this article, we look at Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.6 21.5 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 12.7 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.9 PRA -- 38.3 37.1 PR -- 35 34.2



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Davis has made 8.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 19.5% of his team's total makes.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 107.3 points per game, the Rockets are the third-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Rockets are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have given up 22.9 per game, best in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 33 27 10 3 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.