The Anaheim Ducks, including Alex Killorn, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to bet on Killorn's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Killorn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:21 per game on the ice, is -8.

Killorn has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Killorn has a point in four of 13 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Killorn has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Killorn goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Killorn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Killorn Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 13 Games 3 5 Points 3 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.